Signaturefd LLC Has $176,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,416,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,044,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,798,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.