Signaturefd LLC Has $176,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.