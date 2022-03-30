Signaturefd LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

Shares of WIX opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

