Signaturefd LLC Buys 460 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.53.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

