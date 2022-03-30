Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 5.6%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.30. 4,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,837,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.
SBSW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 930,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
