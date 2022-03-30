Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 5.6%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.30. 4,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,837,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

SBSW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 930,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

