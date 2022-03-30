Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 5,231 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Friedman Industries worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth $336,000. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

