Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after buying an additional 318,835 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,757,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,092,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

