Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01.

