Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

