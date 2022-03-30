Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 1.27% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOAN opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

