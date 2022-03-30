Showcase (SHO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,594.00

Showcase (SHO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $56,695.03 and approximately $13,594.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.92 or 0.07123968 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,889.50 or 0.99596617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00045901 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.