Short Interest in Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Increases By 37.1%

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 979.5 days.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.87 and its 200 day moving average is $287.96. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $425.00.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

