Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Grows By 33.8%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WTBDY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,000 ($52.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,000.00.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.