Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases By 70.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 484,125 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 315,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EOD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1343 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

