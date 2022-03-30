Short Interest in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Rises By 58.5%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WFRD opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth $123,219,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in Weatherford International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,164,000 after acquiring an additional 243,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,358,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

