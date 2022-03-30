Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Rises By 73.7%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. 79,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.84. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 2,617 shares of company stock valued at $60,599 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 95,271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

