Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Increases By 45.7%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 472.0 days.

Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.