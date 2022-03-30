Short Interest in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Declines By 49.5%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TESS opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.05.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

