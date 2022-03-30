Short Interest in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Rises By 71.8%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.35. 16,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,416. The company has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.01. Target has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

