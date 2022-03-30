Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Expands By 100.0%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($197.80) to £131.20 ($171.86) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $114.80.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

