Short Interest in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Grows By 41.1%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.22.

Snowflake stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.94. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

