Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Grows By 54.0%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $413.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

