Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Increases By 94.8%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the February 28th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $35.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QNRX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

