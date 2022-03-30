Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Increases By 50.0%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PHX Energy Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 20,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

