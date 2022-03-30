Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Expands By 62.4%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.6 days.

OROVF stock remained flat at $$28.42 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

