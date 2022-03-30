Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Expands By 62.4%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.6 days.
OROVF stock remained flat at $$28.42 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $29.25.
About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.