Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Rises By 75.9%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:SPXX opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.294 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX)
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.