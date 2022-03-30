Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Rises By 75.9%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:SPXX opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.294 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,784,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,022 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

