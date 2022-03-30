Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 85.6%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $18.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
