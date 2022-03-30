Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 85.6%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 776.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 406,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 181,095 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 146,155 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

