Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Drops By 23.6%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 2,669,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 680.1 days.
NTOIF opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $68.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.
