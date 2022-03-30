Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Drops By 23.6%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 2,669,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 680.1 days.

NTOIF opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $68.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

About Neste Oyj (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

