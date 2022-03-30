Short Interest in MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Drops By 45.1%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 1,410,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MEGEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

