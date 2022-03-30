Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Rises By 52.7%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Manitex International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 206,462 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Shares of MNTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.91. Manitex International has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $9.10.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Manitex International (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.