Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Increases By 88.2%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 38,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 149,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 69,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,905. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.