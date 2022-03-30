Short Interest in Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Rises By 75.0%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of IAUGY stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.1889 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.

