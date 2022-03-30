Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Drops By 28.8%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 315,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $259.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25.
About InPlay Oil
