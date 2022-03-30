Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Drops By 28.8%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 315,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $259.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

