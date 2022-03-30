Short Interest in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Declines By 41.6%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

HTGC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. 1,280,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $669,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

