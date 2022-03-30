Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Declines By 41.3%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTPB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,678. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Gores Technology Partners II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

