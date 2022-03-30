Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Rises By 64.8%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GSMG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSMG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

