Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Increases By 100.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1,490.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

