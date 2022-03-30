Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Expands By 72.8%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 526,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,929. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
