Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Expands By 72.8%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 526,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,929. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,700,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,680,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

