Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Declines By 28.5%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

CGEN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 69,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,069. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $220.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.