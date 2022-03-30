Short Interest in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Declines By 25.2%

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

