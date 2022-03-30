Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Increases By 81.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,100 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 479,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,160. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.43. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

