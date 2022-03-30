Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expands By 38.0%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CPLP shares. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.22. 100,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $345.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 1,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

