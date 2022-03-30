Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Expands By 74.7%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NYSE:BGB opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.