Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Expands By 74.7%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:BGB opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

