Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declines By 40.1%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 249,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

