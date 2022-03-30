Short Interest in Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Drops By 41.8%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock remained flat at $$23.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BADFF. CIBC began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

