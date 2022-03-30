Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expands By 74.0%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the February 28th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

AXTA stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after buying an additional 822,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,414,000 after buying an additional 353,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

