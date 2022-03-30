Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Grows By 45.5%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.