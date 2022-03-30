Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Drops By 29.6%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

