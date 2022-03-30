Short Interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rises By 38.1%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 955,500 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

