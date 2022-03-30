Short Interest in Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Decreases By 32.1%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGPF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. Accell Group has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

Get Accell Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGPF shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €53.00 ($58.24) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Accell Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.